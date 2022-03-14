Ken E. Schweitzer, 80

TOMBSTONE — Ken E. Schweitzer passed away on March 7, 2022 at home surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was born in Reedsburg, Wisconsin on March 31, 1941, the son of Frank E. Schweitzer and Mary F. Alt.
Ken moved to Arizona in the early 1960’s to pursue his career in masonry. He was a long-time mason, owner and operator of High Desert Masonry. The business was based out of Tombstone, however, many of the commercial buildings and residences throughout southern Arizona were built under his leadership.
In 1970 he married the love of his life Portia M. Schweitzer. The family moved to Fairbanks in 1975, and then settled in Tombstone around 1987. Ken was a proud man that worked hard and played hard. His family always came first, as they were his pride and joy, but he would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it. During his time in Fairbanks, he was often referred to as “The Sheriff of Fairbanks”. He loved to hunt, spend time with his family and enjoyed his afternoon “toddy”. He told his family that he had lived a great life.
He is predeceased by his parents. Surviving in addition to his wife, are his daughter Jane (Todd) Paxton of Alaska, son Joseph Schweitzer of Tennessee, daughter Rachel (Albert) Parra of Alaska, daughter Laura (Casey) Escapule of Arizona, sister Betty (Pat) Conway of Iowa, brother Jack (Pat) Schweitzer of Wisconsin, sister Nita Schweitzer of Texas, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 9, 1 pm at Buddy’s Bar (Ken’s favorite watering hole), 119 E. Highway 82, Huachuca City, Arizona 85616. In lieu of gifts or flowers, please come to enjoy his celebration of life with family and friends.