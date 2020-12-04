Kenneth E. Cartwright, 88
SIERRA VISTA — Kenneth E. Cartwright, age of 88, entered eternity into the open arms of his Lord and Savior on November 23, 2020 in Lakewood, Colorado.
Kenneth was born August 7, 1932 in Des Moines, Iowa to Dr. Forrest P. and Eleanor E. (Young) Cartwright. He lived in Grand Junction, Iowa until his father was called into service during WWII. The family followed Forrest around the states until he was sent overseas. During this time the family settled in Colorado Springs, Colorado. It was during this time that Kenneth accepted Christ as his Savior. Upon Forrest’s return the Cartwrights lived in Denver, Colorado and then Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Kenneth graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1951. During his time in high school, he was competitive in ROTC. Much of his spare time was spent in practicing military drills, cleaning his rifle, polishing his shoes, etc. He won many competitions by being a perfectionist and doing a thorough job. This is probably where he learned his perfectionism and to be a “Mr. Fix-it.” Throughout his lifetime he could always be counted on when someone needed help fixing something, even when it was a great expense to himself. After high school he attended Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Illinois. It was there he met his wife, Naomi A. Ogden. They were married in Peoria, Illinois on June 14, 1953. The couple settled in Denver where Ken went to Rockmont Bible College, now known as Colorado Christian University. He graduated in 1959.
After graduation from Rockmont, he started a club in Denver for Juvenile Delinquents called Judge Gulliam’s Friday Night Club which was quite a challenge. For ten years Ken and Naomi owned and operated a Children’s Daycare called Tot College and loved working with the “little ones.” They were also active in working with children in several different churches in the Denver area. For a number of years, Ken was employed at Continental Oil Company and then went to work for Frontier Airlines where he worked for twenty some years, until the Airline became insolvent. At Frontier his perfectionism was put to the test. While he worked at Frontier, he obtained his Stationary Engineer license and spent the rest of his working days as a Stationary Engineer in commercial buildings.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of sixty seven years Naomi of Lakewood, Colorado; sons David E.(Dixie) Cartwright of Matheson, Colorado and Peter R. (Gail) Cartwright of Denver, Colorado; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: brother Deane Cartwright of Hereford, Arizona; nieces Tracy (Chelsea) Clark of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Christine (Jim) Vlahovich of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Deanne (Mike) Wright of Sonoita, Arizona.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. noon, at Evergreen Cemetery in Bisbee, Arizona.
The Hatfield Funeral Home, in Sierra Vista, Arizona, has been entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial gift be sent to the Gideons International Organization, if so desired, a memorial gift be sent to the charity of one’s choice in Kenneth’s honor.
