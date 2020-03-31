Kenneth Efton Gold, 89

HEREFORD — Kenneth passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 28, 2020, surrounded by his family. Kenneth was born on September 24, 1930 in Elsey, Missouri, to Burl and Mary (Morris) Gold. He married Joyce (Jackson) on August 7, 1948 and they celebrated 71 years of marriage. Ken served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-1955, worked for ITT Gilfillan for 10 years, and continued in Civil Service at Fort Huachuca until his retirement in 1986. During his military and Civil Service, his family lived in Texas, Mississippi, Alaska, Florida, Arkansas, Hawaii, Missouri, Germany, Virginia, and Arizona. Ken liked fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was a member of the Country Estates Southern Baptist Church.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Eddie Gold. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, and their four children: son Bruce (Daria) of Hereford, Arizona; son Marc (Connie) of Tucson, Arizona; son Trent (Kim) of South Carolina; daughter Tracy of Douglas, Arizona; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister June Shipman of Springfield, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to restrictions associated with COVID-19, no funeral services have been scheduled, and he will be laid to rest at Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Online remembrances may be shared through Hatfield Funeral Home in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
