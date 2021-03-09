Kenneth Joseph Strnad, 65
SIERRA VISTA — On Friday, March 5, 2021 Kenneth Joseph Strnad, a loving husband, a fantastic father, brother, uncle and adoring grandfather entered eternal life at age 65 to be with his Lord and savior.
Kenneth (Kenny) was born on February 29th, 1956 to Joseph and Frances Strnad in Cleveland, Ohio. He joined the United States Air Force at age 17 and proudly served his country for twenty years. He worked twenty-six years at Northrop Grumman before retiring last May. He spent much of his time in service overseas in England, where he met his wife Deborah. On May 20th, 1988 they married in Bury St Edmunds, England.
Kenny had a passion for airplanes and guns. One of his favorite hobbies was collecting antique guns and making his own rounds. He enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren how to load rounds and clean guns safely. He loved music to include Kate Bush, The Talking Heads and Fleetwood Mac. He enjoyed collecting vinyl records. Kenny was known for his quick wit, his strong work ethic, being his authentic self and holding others to a higher standard than they held themselves. He would give anything to someone in need, he had the most compassionate spirit.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and his mother, Frances. He is survived by his wife Deborah, his children, Aeneas (Adrienne), Zachary, Natalie (Ramiro), his sisters Rosemarie and MaryAnn and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Kenny loved all of his grandchildren immensely; Caden, Connor, Alanna, Abbygail, Emilynn, Rylee, Isla and Ryder.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 at Our Lady of the Mountains Catholic Church at 11 a.m. followed by a committal ceremony at Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 1 p.m.
