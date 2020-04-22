Kenneth “Kenny” Seifert, 68
TOMBSTONE — Kenneth Seifert died unexpectedly at his home in Tombstone, AZ on Saturday April 18, 2020 at the age of 68. Kenny is survived by his wife of 38 years, Mary Seifert; his children, Deanna Gilberg, Dina Martinez, Lenny Gilberg, Nicholas Seifert, Amanda Seifert, and Kristina Shorter; his grandchildren; Kelly James Angelica Martinez, Ciriaco Martinez IV, Cody Gilberg, Isaac Seifert, Aleya Seifert, Rylee Seifert, Raelyn Seifert, Tye Seifert, and Alexis Shorter; his sisters Barbara (Spike) Plummer, Nancy (Greg) Thatcher, Patty (Jim) Martz and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Stephen Seifert, and his parents Donald & Virginia (Day) Seifert.
Kenny was born on August 29, 1951 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio to Donald and Virginia (Day) Seifert. He served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Returning from the military he settled in Tombstone, Arizona and married his wife Mary on August 21, 1982. His career endeavors spanned many industries in and around Tombstone including working in the mines, entrepreneurship, electrician, construction, customer service, cook and bartender for numerous establishments in Tombstone, including the famous Vogan’s Alley Bar. Most recently he tended to patrons as a bartender for the American Legion Post 24 in Tombstone. For many years, Kenny was an active member of the Tombstone Repertory Company and the Tombstone Vigilantes where, in our humble opinion, his re-enactment of Doc Holliday was second only to Doc Holliday himself.
Kenny was an avid angler and spent as much time as possible fishing with his wife, friends and family. He was a very successful fisherman and always ensured that all his friends and family were able to enjoy his harvest with a highly anticipated yearly fish fry to celebrate his birthday. In his spare time, when not out on the lake, he enjoyed reading books especially westerns including those by his favorite authors Zane Grey and Louis L’Amour. He also spent countless hours working on crossword and jigsaw puzzles. A memorial service will be planned at a later date due to current conditions. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to ROTC Scholarship Fund, Tombstone American Legion, PO Box 247 Tombstone, Arizona 85638.
