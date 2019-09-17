Kenneth Raymond Sheffield, 88

SIERRA VISTA —Ken was born in Los Angeles, California, on February 4, 1931, and passed away at Golden Oaks Canyon in Sierra Vista, Arizona, on September 13, 2019.
He graduated from Garey High School in Pomona, California in 1949. He was a welder, worked in construction, and was an installer for the phone company. Ken eloped to Quartsite, Arizona, and married Janet Adams by a Justice of the Peace in May of 1954. They celebrated 47 years of marriage until Janet passed away in May of 2001.
Ken served in the Air Force during the Korean War, and earned the Korean and UN Service Medals.
Ken was transferred in his job to General Telephone Co. in Portage, Wisconsin in 1969. He became active in his community where he served as an EMT with the Portage Ambulance Service. He often tended bar at the Friendly Tavern, where he enjoyed participating in their slow-pitch and horseshoe teams. Ken also volunteered for various organizations. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
He and Janet retired and moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona, in 1992. There he served as Santa Claus in the Sierra Vista Area Chamber’s Holiday Parade for several years, and was a member of the Tombstone Vigilantes. He loved to make people laugh by always cutting jokes and doing pranks.
Ken is survived by his daughter Eva (Tim) Dickerson, and two grandsons, Michael (Kimberly) of Yuma, Arizona, and Christopher (Theresa) of Phoenix, Arizona. He had three great grandchildren, Jacob, Sydney and Juliet. He was preceded in death by his wife Janet, and daughter Linda.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
