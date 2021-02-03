Death Notice: Kent C. Cooksley, 74
Date of Death: January 30, 2021
Funeral Services: Funeral services will be held at Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church, Whetstone, Arizona on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow. Memorials to the Tombstone Vigilantes, Inc., 22 East Allen Street, Tombstone, Arizona 85638.
