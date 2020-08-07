Kenton Carl Gassaway, 91

MESA — Kenton C. Gassaway, 91, of Mesa and formerly of Sierra Vista died Wednesday morning, August 5, 2020 in Gilbert, Arizona. Kenton, son of the late Fred and Anna (Brunskog) Gassaway, was born in Stillwater, Oklahoma on March 9, 1929.
He was orphaned at age three and was raised by relatives through the great depression in Oklahoma. He joined the United States Army at age 17 toward the end of World War II. With the help of the GI bill, he went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Oklahoma State University.
Kenton rejoined the Army in 1953 and served his country for over 27 years. He retired attaining the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He met his wife Hedy while stationed in Germany in 1955. He saw action in Vietnam, and he received the World War II Victory Medal, the Army Occupation Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Bronze Star Medal. Upon his retirement from active duty, Kenton continued to work for a few years in Sierra Vista as a Communications Engineer.
Kenton resided in Sierra Vista for 43 years and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement. He played golf every chance he could and was an avid Ham radio enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, Kenton was predeceased by his wife, Hedy Gassaway in 2009 and sister, Mildred Shultis in 2010. He is survived by a son, Glen K. Gassaway and his wife Dreda.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, funeral services and Military Honors for Kenton at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista are private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Friends of the Sierra Vista Animal Shelter.
Hatfield Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
