Kevin Ahearn, 62
SIERRA VISTA — Kevin Ahearn, a long time resident of Sammamish, Washington, who recently moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on April 1, 2020 after fighting cancer and kidney failure. Kevin was born on June 13, 1957, the oldest son of Thomas Richard Ahearn and (Maria) Alicia Isaza Pelaez, at Shaw Air Force Base, Sumter, South Carolina. Raised in Texas and Georgia, Kevin graduated from Georgia State University in 1980 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.
As someone who enjoyed working with people and working since he was 16, Kevin pursued a career in computers. Initially in sales for high tech computers and software, automotive software and industrial automation components, and later to information technology and infrastructure support. Most recently and with much pride he worked with a subcontractor to Boeing to provide automation support for the Federal Aviation Administration. Kevin was fiercely dedicated to his co-workers and his company’s mission success. Unfortunately his perfect work attendance and minimal leave time interfered with his health. If he were here today he would tell you to listen to your body and to take care of it before it is too late.
Always the older brother, Kevin is survived by his three sisters and brothers-in-law; Eileen and RWade Barfield of Gleeson, Arizona; Kathleen and David Barlow of Coventry, Vermont; Marguerite and Jerry Bevers of Elgin, Arizona. He is also survived by his younger brother Patrick Ahearn of Woodstock, Georgia and his two nieces Chastain Barber and Alison Barlow.
A funeral Mass for both Kevin and his father Tom will be at St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Sierra Vista on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Celebrant will be Father Gregory Adolf. Interment will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Arlington Memorial Park in Atlanta, Georgia.
