SIERRA VISTA — Kevin Leon Garner, 61, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on April 16, 2021 after battling Frontotemporal Dementia.
Kevin was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to David and Rosalind Garner. He was an Army brat and lived in various places across the United States. He graduated from Cibola High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico and attended University of Maryland, graduating with his bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems. He served in the Army and was proud to do so. Kevin married Jacki Garner on January 15, 1987 in Bell County, Texas. Together they had two beautiful daughters, Katelyn and Jessica. He truly enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish and hunt.
Kevin is survived by his beloved, Jacki Garner, daughters: Katelyn (Conor) Martin and Jessica (James) McBride, father, David (Sandy) Garner, and brother, David (Adriana) Garner.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalind Garner.
Private services were held at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery on April 23, 2021.
