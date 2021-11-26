SIERRA VISTA — Kevin Michael Mott, 65, of Sierra Vista passed away on November 23, 2021, after a long battle with brain cancer. Kevin was born in Utica, New York, on May 17, 1956 to Rosemary and Wallace Mott. Kevin attended Norte Dame High School in Utica, New York and later obtained a Bachelor's Degree from Worcester State University and a Masters Degree from the University of Arizona.
Kevin was a patriot who had a great love for his country. He dedicated his professional life to the service of his country serving in The United States Army on active duty from 1974-1986, Army Reserves 1986-1999, and Civil Service roles from 1986-2016. No matter what his role in government service, Kevin always approached his profession with absolute dedication and passion. This is a quality he also brought to his personal life.
Kevin’s passion for his country was only exceeded by his love for all members of his family. He was a husband, father, son, and brother and was always willing to give all of himself for the benefit of those he loved. Kevin had a larger than life personality and was beloved and respected by all who knew him well. Whether you were family, friend or someone he just met he always worked to lift people up with loyalty and care while conveying a positive outlook on life. Those who were lucky enough to know him well will forever hold his impact in their hearts and minds.
Before becoming ill, Kevin was actively involved in his church and often engaged in charity activities as a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid walker and hiker who made seven total trips to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. Kevin was also an enthusiastic golfer, griller, and huge fan of the New York Yankees.
Kevin is survived by his beloved wife, Maureen McGlynn Mott of Sierra Vista; son and daughter-in-law Christopher and Lauren Mott of Flagstaff; son Shawn Mott of Sierra Vista; granddaughters Laila and Erin Mott of Sierra Vista; brother and sister-in-law Timothy and Christine Mott of Utica, New York.
Kevin is predeceased by his parents Rosemary and Wallace Mott, sister Karen Hennessy, and brother Daniel Mott.
Services will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista at 12:00 p.m. with interment at 2:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista.