Kim Fox, 83

LEANDER, TEXAS — Kim Fox beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather passed on April 30, 2021. To all his friends and family he wishes happiness and a long enjoyable life. He is survived by his sons Kip Fox of Arlington, Texas and Kory Fox of Chicago, Illinois. His wife Corinne Fox and son Kurt Fox precede him in moving to the next realm. A University of Arizona Graduate, Kim was elected to the U of A Engineering Hall of Fame in 2017. He and his wife Corinne have sponsored 32 U of A graduates through the Kim and Corinne Fox Foundation. An executive with GE since graduating in 1959, Kim was an avid golfer, friend to his church and model train enthusiast. He will be greatly missed by friends and family.
A memorial will be held August 14th, 2021 at 10:00 am at the Faith Presbyterian Church located at 2053 E. Choctaw Dr. Sierra Vista, Arizona. A luncheon will be served after the memorial.