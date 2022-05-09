Kimberley Ann Cole (Raphun)

SIERRA VISTA — Kimberley Ann Cole was born at Ft. Riley, Kansas to Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Charles and Mildred Raphun. Growing up, Kim had three siblings, Kathy, Stephanie, and Charlie. Kim was a proud self-proclaimed Army brat, with her family being stationed at Ft. Riley, Kansas; Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; and two tours at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. Her father retired from the Army at Ft. Huachuca, and the Raphuns settled in Sierra Vista.
Kim went to school at Carmichael Junior High and then on to Buena High School. While at Buena Kim was very involved in many clubs and activities. People would remember her as being a J.V. and Varsity cheerleader, an Arizona Girl’s State representative, baseball scorekeeper, and football statistician just to name a few of her roles. Quite simply, Kim was a dedicated Buena Colt. Kim met her future husband Joe while at Buena. Kim graduated from Buena in 1971.
After Buena, Kim attended the University of Arizona, where she graduated in 1975 with degrees in Elementary Education and Library Science. Kim never lost her passion for the U of A. Each season, she helped root the Wildcat basketball teams to many victories.
Kim put her college degrees to good use in the Sierra Vista school system.
Kim taught 2nd and 3rd grade at Village Meadows Elementary School. Later she took her classroom skills to Huachuca Mountain Elementary School, where Kim taught 3rd grade and was the school librarian.
Kim is survived by her immediate family consisting of her husband Joe, daughter Stacey (Don Martinez), and son Rick (Cara Schendzelos). Kim was also blessed with five grandchildren. She was known to her precious grandkids as “Gigi Kim.”
Throughout her life Kim was very accomplished in a variety of areas. Kim was a tremendous swimmer. In her teens, she taught swim lessons for the city of Sierra Vista summer recreation program. In her later years, several times a week, she would lap swim at the Cove. Kim was excellent as a seamstress, a stained glass artist, and an avid gardener.
Kim was, no doubt, a Disney enthusiast. She so enjoyed her many family trips to Disneyland and Disney World. In fact, Kim and her husband Joe honeymooned at Disneyland in 1975. She seemed to get an extra spring in her step from “The Happiest Place on Earth,” and the fun of the Disney theme parks seemed to match her upbeat personality.
Kim, my wife of 47 years, lost her battle with glioblastoma. The world is a dimmer place without her bright smile and positive outlook on life. Kim was truly one of the nicest people you could ever meet.
The entire Cole family would like to thank Kim’s many friends and relatives who gave us such unwavering support, especially during these last few trying months.
For the workers at Casa de la Paz Hospital (Shelby, Jill, Marylynne), your care, concern, and professionalism is beyond compare. You are a wonderful group of people who helped Kim at such a crucial time.
Kimberley Ann Cole, you were a blessing to so many people and you will be dearly missed.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services for Kim on Saturday May 14, 2022, at 10:00am at Cochise Memory Gardens, 5590 E. Charleston Rd., Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Hatfield Funeral Home is coordinating arrangements.