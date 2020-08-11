Kimberly Ann Otto, 54
SIERRA VISTA — Kimberly Ann Otto loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt passed away at home on August 1, 2020. She was a long time Sierra Vista resident.
Kimmie was born in Portland, Oregon on March 14, 1966 and moved to Sierra Vista with her parents and siblings in 1977. She graduated Buena High School in 1984. She was well known for her beautiful smile, contagious laughter and extremely caring nature. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her daughter Caitlin (Jason); grandson, Bryce Pierson; parents, Wanda and Tony Saint Paul; father, Floyd Pancoast; brothers David (Ermelinda) Pancoast and Brian Pancoast; sister Gina (David) Labanow; step-brother, Michael (Melissa) Saint Paul; along with numerous aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be determined at a future time and date. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
