Kimberly “Kim” Grant, 54

WILLCOX — Kimberly “Kim” Grant passed away August 6, 2020 at the age of 54. She was born on November 1, 1965 in New Mexico to Steven and Barbara Pyeatt. Kim worked for 20 years as a bus driver and in the cafeteria for Willcox and Bowie Schools. On June 26, 1989 she married Keith Grant in Safford, Arizona. She is survived by her husband, Keith Grant of Willcox, as well as, her son Kory (Lucasta) Grant of Willcox, and her parents Steven and Barbara Pyeatt of Safford. She is also survived by her stepchildren Shawn Grant, Tina (Roy) Harguess, Terri (James) Heinlen, and Trisha (John) Lillie. She was a devoted grandma to her grandchildren Tyler (Amber) Grant, Trenton and Kirsten Harguess, Jordan Grant, and great grandchildren Luna, Lucas, and Lucy. She is also survived by her sister Stephanie Bratcher and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Westlawn Chapel with burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery. Please follow all the suggested CDC guidelines. Thank You.
You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
