Kimberly M. McRae, 64

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SAINT DAVID — On November 3, 2021, Kimberly M. McRae passed away in St. David, Arizona at the age of 64. Kim is survived by her loving family Patricia and Ron Rosenburg, Michelle and Tony Alvarez, Alex Alvarez, Andy Alvarez, Martha Molther, Mark and Terri Molther, Caroline Molther, Ellie Williams, and Juliana Williams.
Kim was predeceased by her father Frank Molther and her life partner Chris Williams. Kim grew up in Puerto Rico and her lifelong love for animals and especially for horses was evident from the time she was a young girl. After graduating from high school, Kim attended college in New York and Colorado. In 1983, she settled in Parker, Colorado where she worked for the Douglas County Schools. Kim later moved to Willcox, Arizona and taught at the Willcox Public Schools until her retirement in June of 2019. Kim always looked for opportunities to be outside doing the things she loved-enjoying time with friends and family, working her cattle, and above all riding her horses.
A Celebration of Life was held Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Kim's home, 2176 W. Patton Street, St. David, Arizona 85630. Contributions may be made in her name to the Heart of Tucson Happy Equine, 120 S. Houghton Road, Ste 138-267, Tucson, Arizona 85748. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.