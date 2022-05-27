SIERRA VISTA — Our sweet Kimi Larue Gaboury, 66, left us too early on May 24, 2022, as a result of a heart condition. She is survived by her husband James Gaboury, children Jessa Stilwell, Justin Gaboury, and Anna Wilson, mother Carol Szedlak, siblings Kit Johnson and Kerry Johnson. She is also survived by grandchildren Ashley Richards, Amber Rivera, Angelina Stilwell, Clark and Elora Wilson, as well as great grandson William Richards.
Kimi loved all things nature. Growing up in Minnesota cultivated in her a special fondness for the Northwoods. She spent countless hours in her life gardening, enjoying bird song, and riding horses with friends. Her love of nature was rivaled only by her love of music. She sang like an angel and will always be remembered with music playing in the background. Dancing back and forth between Arizona and Minnesota over the years, she raised her family, established her career as a medical assistant, and created many lifelong friendships. In the last Sierra Vista move, she found great joy “dancing” with her grandkids and spending time with family. Kimi’s sweet smile and kind disposition will remain a distinct memory to many. She will be greatly missed.
To honor Kimi’s memory, a celebration of life ceremony will be held with close friends and family in Sierra Vista, Arizona on June 25, 2022. We invite you to send a donation to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in place of sending flowers. Her ashes will be spread in the Northwoods of Minnesota.