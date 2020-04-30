Kirk Scott, 49

SIERRA VISTA — SFC Kirk Scott, son of Richard and Laurel Scott, gained his heavenly wings April 25, 2020 in Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon, Georgia. He was born September 28, 1970 in Bronx, New York. He graduated from Columbus High School, Bronx, New York. After graduating, he enlisted in the US Army .Kirk dedicated his life to serving his country for more than twenty years. Along with his love for the military he enjoyed photography. He leaves to cherish his memory loving parents Richard and Laurel Scott (Bronx, New York), brother Marlon Scott, childhood best friends Robert Divin and Kenneth Hugh and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and friends. Funeral arrangements will be completed at a later time.

