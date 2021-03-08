Kirt Dodd, 65

BISBEE — Kirt Dodd of Bisbee, Arizona passed away on February 19, 2021.
Kirt was born in Oklahoma, but grew up in Bisbee, graduating from Bisbee High School. His profession as an electrician took him and his family from Arizona to Wyoming to Alaska. At different times in his life he enjoyed fast cars, fishing, gold mining and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He left this world knowing he was deeply loved by his wife, his family and his friends. He appreciated that daily and expressed gratitude for the circle of loved ones around him near and far. He will be missed but we know he stayed as long as he could.
A memorial will be held at a later date.
