SIERRA VISTA — Kristina Herzfeldt Wells, 69, a longtime resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on October 4th, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She is now reunited with her mother and father, Mary and Norman Herzfeldt.
Kris was born in Manitowoc, Wisconsin on May 28th, 1953. She attended and was confirmed from St. Johns Lutheran Grade School in Newtonburg, then graduated from Valders High School in 1971. She and her mom were proud members of the Rim Rock Riders, spending many hours together riding and participating in parades and horse shows. After graduation Kris was employed for 3 years with the Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter in the advertising department until her marriage and subsequent move to Douglas, Arizona. With numerous moves, living in many parts of the United States, Kris always took her horses with her, learning dressage, jumping and how to train horses. In Sierra Vista, Arizona, Kris opened up a business called Raintree Stables where she boarded and trained horses, gave riding lessons and was involved in local and state horse shows. She continued with her life’s passion until her health prohibited her from working with the animals she loved. Kris was also a huge football fan — mostly for the Green Bay Packers. As a faithful member of Trinity Orthodox Lutheran Church, Kris had many friends who continued to visit her up until her death.
Kris is survived by one brother Mike (Debbie) Herzfeldt, three nephews, Nick (Julie) Herzfeldt, Craig Herzfeldt (friend Trisha), Mark Herzfeldt, three great nieces and one great nephew, Brittany, Becca, Lily and Mike, two step-sisters and two step-brothers, cousins and many friends. A special thank you to Penny, Sherrilynn and DeDe who lovingly cared for Kris enabling her to remain independent as long as possible. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Albright) Kanugh and Norman Herzfeldt, step father Gerald Kanugh and one step-brother. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Orthodox Lutheran Church in Sierra Vista on October 29th with visitation at 10am and Service at 11am Cremation has taken place at the Hatfield Funeral Home, Sierra Vista.