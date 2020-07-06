BISBEE — Kyle M. Mitz passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in Bisbee, Arizona during a valiant battle with cancer. He was a retired career firefighter/EMT with the Bisbee Fire Department and volunteered with Tombstone Fire and Snyder, Nebraska Fire/EMS. He also worked at Copper Queen Community Hospital as an E.R. Technician. Even after his official retirement, he continued serving the fire community by assisting in the manufacturing of fire apparatus and equipment at the Smeal and Danko plants in Snyder, Nebraska. Other after-retirement jobs included medical supply delivery and care for clients with various medical supply companies in Minnesota and in Sierra Vista. He also worked for the Tombstone, Bisbee and Palominas School districts in Arizona and the Crosby-Ironton School district in Minnesota.
Kyle was well-loved and respected by coworkers, friends and his clients. He loved to camp and fish and play with his Scruffy fur-baby in his spare time. But most of all, he was proud to be a dad to his son Kyle II and granddad to his twin grandsons Ashton and Jason, and new baby Kyle III. He also became a hero to his other grandson Gabriel who dubbed Kyle his “PopPop.” He always said these boys were his greatest source of pride and happiness.
He served in the U.S. Army as a tank recovery specialist based out of Fort Carson, Colorado during the VietNam era. He was born in Drayton, North Dakota and raised in East Grand Forks, Minnesota and Grand Forks, North Dakota. After his parents retired to Arizona, he followed and began his career as a first responder. He had utmost respect for his police, fire and medical co-workers and went the extra mile to help them accomplish whatever life and property-saving missions they were assigned. They were in his heart to the end.
Kyle is preceded in death by his parents Don and Mary (Susie) Mitz of Grand Forks, North Dakota and Tombstone, Arizona. He is survived by his wife, Dolores (Dottie) of Bisbee; his son Kyle of Tucson and his grandsons; his four sisters Kay (Dick) Gaudette, Deerwood, Minnesota; Sherry (Randy) Dobson, Summerville, South Carolina; Lorraine (John), Grand Forks, North Dakota and Rox (Rick), Grand Forks, North Dakota and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his step-kids who he became very close with - Ralph and Jolene Samaniego with grandson Gabriel of Hereford, Arizona and step-daughter Tina Samaniego of San Jose, California. Also by his many dear friends who were there for him from day one of his diagnosis to the very end.
Services are pending and will be announced at a later date. Rest in peace Kyle Mitz. You were loved.
