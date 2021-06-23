Lance Aguirre, 9

SIERRA VISTA — Lance Aguirre, age 9 went to his eternal home on June 18, 2021, at Benson hospital, at 7:15 p.m. due to a car crash. Lance was born September 26, 2011, to parents Mindy and David, in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Lance was a lively, outgoing, and extremely happy child. He was a wonderful son, brother, and friend. Even if he just met you he would treat you like his best friend. He always had a smile on his face. He would do funny things to make people laugh no matter where he was including church, and school. His life was cut short but he lives on in our memories and with God.
Lance is survived by his parents Mindy and David, his brothers and sisters, Destiny, Amaya, David, James, Dylan, Jessica, and Hannah, his grandparents, Irene, Richard, Brenda, and Nickoli.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting Donations to Lances go fund me account to help with funeral and medical expenses. The family is having a private funeral for close family only. There will be a celebration of life on July 3rd, location has not been decided.