Lanna Butler Carlisles, 89

WILLCOX — An Obituary is an editorial on your life for good or bad written by someone else. My grandfather, Doc, would be reading the paper. I would ask him, "What are you reading?" He would respond, "The obituaries; I need to see what my friends are up to." It still makes me chuckle.
Lanna Butler Carlisle's obituary is written from her youngest daughter's perspective.
You are born, dash (life) and you die.
March 25, 1932 - January 24, 2022.
Born: March 25, 1932
Dash: My mother was a gifted storyteller. She told many stories from her childhood. She thought it was idyllic to be raised in Peoria, Arizona. One of my most memorable is a story from December 7, 1941. She entered church and she could tell the adults were upset. As church started, MPs came into church and made an announcement that all military personnel were to return to the base. I think this started her love of history. She was active in the band, Rainbows, plays and musicals. In fact, her grandchildren call her Marmie. She played that part in the Little Women in a High School Play. My grandfather, Doc, did not think girls should be educated. My grandmother, Mom B, thought differently. She went to work and sent my mom's oldest sister to Hardin-Simmons University. My grandfather changed his tune and was instrumental in starting Grand Canyon College. My mother attended the first year the college was established. She met my father in the chapel. It was alphabetical Butler and Carlisle. They fell in love and were married over 66 years.
I thought my mother was perfect. She could bake, play softball, milk a cow, play the piano, sing, sew, make everything fun, had a wicked sense of humor, diligent, and had a successful professional career. Her college degree was in Music and her Masters was in Library Science. She loved to learn and had her Masters plus 45 hours of additional college classes. One of my favorite memories is at my oldest sister’s, Susan, wedding. As Susan walked in with my dad, my mother sang Sun Rise Sunset from Fiddler on the Roof from a pew. That was my mom, she was the ultimate sand bagger. She was not on stage to take the glory but sitting in the audience and yet her voice filled the church. It was haunting, the setting and her voice was magical. She loved people and loved teaching. She taught school for 40 years and enjoyed the journey. She used to say you can teach one day for 40 years or teach 40 years differently every day. She taught church missions into her seventies, Bible study into her eighties and life until her death. My mother suffered from dementia the last few years of her life. It got so bad, that I made the most difficult decision of my life and placed her in memory care. While in memory care, she helped a refugee from the Congo pass her English test. She taught one of her primary care givers to never give up and always try. I was blessed to be with her around the clock her last 17 days on Earth. I was amazed at the stories of the impact she had at memory care. I carried such guilt at my decision and then God gifted me with His never-ending goodness. For all things work for good for those that love the Lord.
Death January 24, 2022, 11:25 am Pacific Time
I was blessed to be with my mom on her last morning on earth. Her cottage in memory care was over my backyard wall. My husband had made our normal exchange at the wall. I had coffee and a bagel. I walked back in her room, and I felt transformed back to my childhood home. It felt like I was sitting on the front porch watching my mom water her roses. Only God could have given me a memory and peace. I held her as her spirit left her body and covered her face with my tears. Stop All The Clocks - I thought about this poem. I wanted the world to stop and acknowledge my mother. She led the charge for working women, not by protesting but by working for 40 years. She set the example of serving in church. She set the bar for living life with a sense of humor. She told me never make a joke at someone's expense - it is just not funny. Poke fun at yourself and see the humor in everyday life.
Born-Life well lived- Death
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jason Carlisle; her daughters, Susan Zickert and Paula Carlisle. She leaves behind her daughter, Lanna Ruthann Carlisle Stoddard; Granddaughters; Alyssa Herman and Sydney Stoddard; Son-in-laws, Howard Stoddard and Ted Zickert. Private Burial in Burton, Arizona.
