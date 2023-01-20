Larry D. Bingaman, 76

SIERRA VISTA— Larry D Bingaman, 76, of Sierra Vista, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday January 17th, 2023 at Tucson Medical Center. He was born on July 6th, 1946 in Devils Lake, North Dakota.

He served in the United States army from December 28th, 1965 through December 9th, 1968. He was stationed in Germany during the Cold War. What he learned in the army he used in the civil service from which he retired from.

Tags