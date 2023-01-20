SIERRA VISTA— Larry D Bingaman, 76, of Sierra Vista, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday January 17th, 2023 at Tucson Medical Center. He was born on July 6th, 1946 in Devils Lake, North Dakota.
He served in the United States army from December 28th, 1965 through December 9th, 1968. He was stationed in Germany during the Cold War. What he learned in the army he used in the civil service from which he retired from.
He moved to Sierra Vista in December 1978. He joined the AFCEA in March 1985. He has been a distinguished life member of AFAEA since 2015. He was RVP of the Southwestern Region from 2011 – 2020. He was Chapter President and also served in numerous officer positions for the Southwestern Arizona Chapter during his AFCEA career. His awards and recognitions include AFCEAN of the month.
He met Barb in 2003 and got married in 2010. They liked dining and dancing. They enjoyed traveling, sometimes visiting their children and grandchildren, going to baseball games, and other places. We will miss playing cards with him. We enjoyed the time we had together.
He is preceded in death by his mother (Lilly), father (Ernest) and brothers (Ernie, Don and Sid).
He is survived by his wife Barb, his brother Dan Bingaman, his sister Betty Lou Horn, his daughter Sheri Thomas and his son Shaun Bingaman and his grandson Daniel Thomas
A Visiting hour will be held on Monday January 30th from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Hatfield Funeral Home. Military Honors and Celebration of Life will follow the visitation starting at 3:00 pm.
Larry’s interment will be private at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.