SIERRA VISTA—On the beautiful Sunday afternoon of 25 June 2023, with his wife and son by his side, God called down from heaven and said “Larry let's go home”. Larry was born April 3rd, 1950 to Johnny and Doris High in Atlanta, Georgia.
Larry joined the US Army in March 1973 and achieved the rank of Sergeant Major. In June 2002 Larry decided to hang up his boots and retired after 29 years of honorable service.
After leaving the military Larry decided to take employment in Afghanistan. Upon his return he went to work for United States Army Information Systems and Engineering Command (ISEC), while at ISEC Larry decided to further his education and received his Associates Degree in 2013. After 14 years of civil service Larry once again retired in March 2023, with a combined military and civil service totaling 43 years.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Linda; Children Latrina (Stacey) Seaborn, of East Point, Georgia, Deleathia (Eric) Spencer, of Columbia, South Carolina), Dominic (Melanie) High, of Okla City, Oklahoma and Michael Brown of Fallon, Nevada. His memory lives on with his 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, along with his brothers, Myron High, Eugene High and Tracey High and a host of Aunts, Uncles, nephews and nieces.
Larry was preceded in death by his son Johnny L. High and brothers Johnny Lee High and Ray Anthony High.
Larry often spent his spare time reading his Bible. He also enjoyed cooking and fishing and most of all dancing. Because of his love for dancing, he became known as Happy Feet. He really enjoyed his trips to Las Vegas, so much so, he took his last breath there.
A special thanks to Kayte L. Hines, I cannot begin to thank you for all your support not only in my time of need but throughout the years, Thank You so much!!
Visitation will be held at the Hatfield Funeral Home on Sunday, July 9th from 4:00 pm -7:00 pm, located at 830 S Hwy 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Funeral services will be Monday, July 10th at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, located at 147 S Huachuca Blvd, Huachuca City, Arizona. Committal service with military honors will follow at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at 12:00 pm noon, located at 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona.