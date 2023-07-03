SIERRA VISTA—On the beautiful Sunday afternoon of 25 June 2023, with his wife and son by his side, God called down from heaven and said “Larry let's go home”. Larry was born April 3rd, 1950 to Johnny and Doris High in Atlanta, Georgia.

Larry joined the US Army in March 1973 and achieved the rank of Sergeant Major. In June 2002 Larry decided to hang up his boots and retired after 29 years of honorable service.

