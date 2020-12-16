Larry Melvin Blackwell Jr., 79

SIERRA VISTA — On Monday, December 7, 2020 Larry Blackwell Jr. made his transition back to The Lord from this physical life.
Larry’s journey began Sunday, November 2, 1941 in Far Rockaway Queens, New York. Larry was born through the union of the late Larry Blackwell Sr. and Mrs. Helen Blackwell.
Larry graduated from Lawrence High School in Lawrence, New York and graduated from Brooklyn College with an A.A.S in Chemistry.
Larry had a vast professional background that started on Wall Street and concluded with his retiring from the Town of Hempstead as a Civil Servant. On Wall Street Larry was employed by Marine Midland Bank for thirteen years. Larry then transitioned and continued his career with the State of New York and retired in the late 1990s.
Larry met his spouse of almost 50 years Yvonne Blackwell and they produced and raised three unique and amazing children: Darius, Dru and Tiffany. Although Larry and Yvonne started their family in Far Rockaway Queens, New York they placed their roots down in Rockville Centre, Long Island New York for 23 years.
In August 2000 Larry and Yvonne entered into the retirement phase of life by relocating from their beloved New York to Sierra Vista, Arizona. Larry continued after retirement to work at the Sierra Vista Herald Newspaper and Buena High School where he was endearingly known as “Mr. B.” He was a fixture at all of the Buena High School Basketball games during his six years of employment.
Larry leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life is loving wife of 50 years, Yvonne Blackwell of Sierra Vista, Arizona; children: Darius Blackwell, Dru Blackwell-Simmons, and Tiffany Blackwell; grandchildren: Rhodesia, Domonique (Boris) Dorsey, Tywan Salley, Donovan Pascal, Shanan Jolivert, Geronimo Warner, and Amir Knight; great-grandchildren: Domonic and Ava Benally; and a host of relatives and a GREAT host of friends. He will be GREATLY and PROFOUNDLY missed by MANY, but NEVER FORGOTTEN!
Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 147 S. Huachuca Blvd, Huachuca City, Arizona 85616.
