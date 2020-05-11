Larry “Michael” Miller, 69

SIERRA VISTA — Larry “Michael” Miller passed away on May 3, 2020 at the age of 69. He and his family have resided in Sierra Vista for 45 years and he will be most remembered for his unique, one of a kind candor and witty personality.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, daughter April, son Loren and wife Toni; four grandchildren, Jessica, September, Lance and Chase; his mother Jean Miller; sisters Sherry Helmick and Stephanie Twyman and brother Steve. He is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence M Miller.
He will be laid to rest at Phoenix Memorial Park. A Memorial Celebration will be at a later date in Sierra Vista.
