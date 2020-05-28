Laura J. Denham, 83

HEREFORD — Laura J. Denham, known to most as Jeanne, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home in Hereford. She was born July 30, 1936 in Stamford, Connecticut to the late Edward and Marie Cassidy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years and high school sweetheart, Alex in 2009.
Jeanne was a retired nurse who loved to take care of people. She started her career as a "Candy Striper" at the age of 16 and specialized in the care of those who had severe head and spinal injuries, and elder care. She was a gentle spirit who was kind and helpful to everyone.
She loved cats and all wildlife, especially the deer or "Bambies" as she called them that frequently visited her yard and ate her garden. She loved to travel. Cruises were one of her favorites along with campouts with the Sierra Vista Elks Lodge RV Camping group.
She is survived by one daughter Margaret Ann (Peggy) Jones and her husband Rick of Sierra Vista; one son Michael Denham and his wife Rana of West Milton, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren Adrienne Anderson, Stephanie Ames and Travis Denham; four great grandchildren and her sister Margaret (Peggy) Montgomery of Block Island, Rhode Island.
She was preceded in death by her eldest son Christopher who passed in 2009.
A private ceremony will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Fort Huachuca where she will be interned with her late husband Alex.
