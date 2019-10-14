Laura Snyder, 52
SIERRA VISTA—Laura Anne Snyder, 52, lost her life unexpectedly on Monday October 7, 2019. She was a person of keen intelligence, unlimited energy, unquenchable curiosity, diverse talents, unwavering devotion, deep faith, ready kindness, selfless generosity, quick wit, left-field humor, and unconditional love. Laura was most content pursuing the simple joys of life, the boundless beauty of nature, and her connections to family, friends, and God. She loved hiking, fly-fishing, quilting, philately, geocaching, reading, running, and solving math problems. Laura’s personalized handwritten notes and letters brought continuous joy to everyone she knew. She was frugal in all things but love. Laura lived in the Sierra Vista area for nearly thirty years, spending the first decade teaching mathematics followed by nearly two decades in Army civil servant roles, most recently as a data scientist. She was quick to volunteer and drove herself to make the world a better place. Laura was a dedicated mother who provided inspiration and guidance to her children, her greatest accomplishment. Taken too soon, Laura leaves behind her beloved children: Lena (27), Dillon (24), and Ethan (16) Snyder; her husband Bradley Snyder; her parents Forrest and Karen Green; siblings Roger and Heather; and numerous friends and family members. A memorial service and reception will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2145 S Coronado Dr, Sierra Vista. All are welcome.
