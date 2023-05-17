SIERRA VISTA—LaVera Granity, 98, long-time Sierra Vista resident, passed away on May 15th, 2023, at the BeeHive Homes in Sierra Vista. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, and is survived by three daughters: Anne Walsh (John), Patrice Granity, and Mary DiDomenico(Tony); and two granddaughters, Jana and Erin DiDomenico.
LaVera, daughter of the late Emil and Anna Wagner, was born and raised in Dodge, Nebraska. LaVera graduated from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing and Creighton University with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. She initially worked at St Joseph’s as an Operating Room Supervisor. LaVera then moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where she continued her nursing career in the operating room. It was in Honolulu where she met her future husband, Gerald, who was stationed there with the US Army. Their life with the Army took them to several duty stations in the United States and Germany. Fort Huachuca was their final duty station prior to retirement.
LaVera enjoyed cooking and baking, shopping and bridge, and frequently hosted events for the military and civilian community where they were stationed. She was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church where she was a past president and active in the Ladies of St Andrew’s. She also participated in the annual Parish Bazaar, and was known for the delicious pecan pies that sold out annually.
We are grateful to the staff at BeeHive Homes, and Casa de la Paz Hospice for the care and support provided to LaVera in her final days. We also would like to express a heartfelt thank-you to Amalia for her devoted care to Mom over the last number of years. Her encouragement, love and special touches made a huge impact on Mom’s life, and consistently brought her joy. Our family will always consider Amalia to be an honored friend.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Monday, May 22nd, 2023 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista, to join the recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 am, with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30. Interment will follow at the Post Cemetery on Fort Huachuca at 1:00 PM.