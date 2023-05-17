LaVera Granity, 98

SIERRA VISTA—LaVera Granity, 98, long-time Sierra Vista resident, passed away on May 15th, 2023, at the BeeHive Homes in Sierra Vista. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, and is survived by three daughters: Anne Walsh (John), Patrice Granity, and Mary DiDomenico(Tony); and two granddaughters, Jana and Erin DiDomenico.

LaVera, daughter of the late Emil and Anna Wagner, was born and raised in Dodge, Nebraska. LaVera graduated from St. Joseph’s School of Nursing and Creighton University with a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing. She initially worked at St Joseph’s as an Operating Room Supervisor. LaVera then moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where she continued her nursing career in the operating room. It was in Honolulu where she met her future husband, Gerald, who was stationed there with the US Army. Their life with the Army took them to several duty stations in the United States and Germany. Fort Huachuca was their final duty station prior to retirement.

Tags