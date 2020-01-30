Laverne Campbell, 79
SIERRA VISTA–Laverne Campbell was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 27, 2020, at the age of 79, in Tucson, Arizona.
Laverne was born January 12, 1941 in Leslie, Missouri to Ida and Henry Mincemeyer. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Norma Doney and Carol Owens, nephew Eric Lewdag and great nephew Taylor Clark-Jones.
Laverne married her husband Charles Campbell of 57 years on August 9, 1962. Together they lived a beautiful life with many adventures. They lived in St. Charles, Missouri, Nekoma, North Dakota, Kempner, Texas, two tours in Germany, Panama and Sierra Vista, Arizona where they have resided for 31 years. In the early 80’s Charles and Laverne became avid square dancers which gave Laverne much joy as they danced around the globe. A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Laverne lived her life with Christ in her heart, and served her church in many capacities over the years. She was a founding member of Immanuel Lutheran Church (LCMS) in Sierra Vista.
She is survived by husband Charles, daughter Nancy Hoyt (Jeffrey) and son Philip Campbell. Five grandchildren Paul Rodriguez, Jon Rodriguez (Stefani), Jessica Morris, Kymberlee Campbell, and Scott Campbell. Two great grandchildren, Cody Campbell-Morris and Leora Campbell-Morris. Nieces and nephews Susan, Lisa, Dennis, Jill, Beth, Carolyn, Sarah, Kirsten.
A Memorial Service is being planned in March 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church Sierra Vista.
Memorial contributions can be made to Immanuel Lutheran, 2145 S. Coronado Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.