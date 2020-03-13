Laverne Campbell, 79

SIERRA VISTA–Laverne Campbell was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 27, 2020.
Memorial Service will be held on March 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2145 S Coronado Dr, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. Reception will follow service.
