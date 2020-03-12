Lavonda Sherry Thompson, 58

SIERRA VISTA—Lavonda Sherry Thompson died on March 4 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tucson, Arizona from organ failure. Lavonda was born in Verdun, France on February 3, 1962 to the late Bobby Gene and Shirely Mae (Mitchum) Thompson.
She traveled extensively with her family during childhood, living in France, Germany and Belgium. Lavonda moved to Sierra Vista in 1975 and called the city her home. Lavonda graduated from Buena High School, class of 1980. She loved horses and the great outdoors. She was an avid rock collector, enjoyed hiking and she loved to dance.
Lavonda was employed in the medical field as an office administrator and medical assistant.
Lavonda is survived by her brother, Dean Thompson and nieces, Erica Gofron and Ashton Weddell. She was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Shirley Thompson.
Services will be held at Hatfield Funeral Home on Saturday, March 14 at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Larry of the Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church will officiate. Lavonda's wish was to have her ashes spread over the Huachuca Mountains that she loved so much. The family will honor these wishes in a private ceremony at a later date.
