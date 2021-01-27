Lawrence Douglas Bowen, 84

TUCSON — Lawrence Douglas Bowen, better known as “Dutch”, age 84 passed-away on January 22, 2021 at Tucson Medical Center. His wife and partner of 44 years, Barbara was at his side.
Lawrence was born to Douglas and Nehna Bowen in Hood River, Oregon on March 22, 1936. He joined the US Army in 1953. He married Maria Luisa Bratus in Muggia, Trieste, Italy in 1958 and they had two daughters, Katrina Maria and Victoria Maria. He and Maria Luisa later divorced.
After 8 years as an enlisted soldier, he went to Officers’ Candidate School and received his commission on September 22, 1961. He retired with the rank of Major in 1973. Lawrence was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, two Bronze Stars, Air Medal, Purple Heart, Vietnamese Silver Star and Team 99. He worked for 20 years as the Deputy Director of Personnel and Community Activities at the Presidio of San Francisco. Dutch and Barb moved to Hereford, Arizona in 2001. They moved to Tucson two months ago. Dutch belonged to the VFW, American Legion and was a Past Exalted Ruler of Sierra Vista Elks Lodge #2065. He was a member of Campstone Masonic Lodge #77, York Right, and belonged to the Masonic High 12.Dutch received his degree from the University of Nebraska. He was an accomplished woodcarver, and he taught over 100 students how to SCUBA dive during his years as a diving Instructor.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Katrina Hupfeld (Christian) and Victoria Bowen; step-children Connie Monroe Madison, and Mike (Pam) Eckstrom. They all reside in California. He was the proud grandfather of three grandsons, Wyatt and Cash Hupfeld and Liam Eckstrom.
Funeral arrangements are pending with a memorial planned for a later date in Sierra Vista . Interment will be in White Salmon, Washington. Godspeed Dutch, rest in peace until we meet again. Donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers or a charity of your choice.
