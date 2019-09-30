Lawrence Grant Hays, 80

{image}{imagePath}/tcms_purged/myheraldreview_local/Adobe%20InDesign%20Documents/SVH/02/A/Images/A008-20191002-SVH/0d2e3356-e3a8-11e9-bea3-5b5390cbc346/0d2e3356-e3a8-11e9-bea3-5b5390cbc346.png{/imagePath}{photoCredit}{/photoCredit}

{caption}Lawrence Grant Hays, 80{/caption}

{standaloneHead}Lawrence Grant Hays, 80{/standaloneHead}

{/image}

Lawrence Grant Hays, 80

SIERRA VISTA— Lawrence Grant Hays, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, has unexpectedly left us while visiting Évora Portugal and became one with the universe again. He is, and always will be, deeply loved. Born June 28, 1939, and died September 25, 2019.

A military funeral with full honors will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Chapel, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Road, Sierra Vista, Arizona on Friday, October 4, 2019. The military service will start promptly at noon, and attendees are requested to arrive 30 minutes prior to accommodate parking and seating. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club, 2770 Saint Andrews Drive, Sierra Vista Arizona.

Tags

Load entries