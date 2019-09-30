Lawrence Grant Hays, 80

Lawrence Grant Hays, 80

Lawrence Grant Hays, 80

SIERRA VISTA— Lawrence Grant Hays, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, has unexpectedly left us while visiting Évora Portugal and became one with the universe again. He is, and always will be, deeply loved. Born June 28, 1939, and died September 25, 2019.

A military funeral with full honors will be held at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Chapel, located at 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona, on a date and time to be determined. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club, 2770 Saint Andrews Drive, Sierra Vista, Arizona.

Tags

Load entries