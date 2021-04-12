Lawrence "Larry" Whalen, 83

WILLCOX — Lawrence "Larry" Whalen passed away at home in Willcox on April 7, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born in Ruby, Arizona on March 31, 1938 to Albert Whalen and Socorro Whalen (nee Fimbres). Larry served in the United States Air Force and also the Air National Guard during the Cuban Conflict. He was a retired, Shipping and Receiving clerk for the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind, he loved animals, was a musician and artist. On April 5, 1969 in Las Vegas, Nevada he married his wife Mary Lou whom survives him. He is also survived by his daughter, Arlene (Louie) Rangel of Tucson and his grandchildren: Jaemi, Jared, Shayla and Kanton and great grandchildren: Zachary, Aleksander, Amin, Dalton, Belisa, Paisley, Emma, Logan, Kaidence and Kaiya. Surviving siblings are: Mary Santa Cruz, Sylvia Mares, Edna Camacho, Shirley Quintero and Robert Whalen. Preceding him in death were his parents and his sister Bertha. Graveside Services will be 11:00a.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Arivaca Pioneer Cemetery, 17202 4th Ave, Arivaca, Arizona 85601. With Military Honors rendered by the Davis Monthan Air Force Elite Honor Guard. You may express condolences at westalwnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

