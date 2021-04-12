Lawrence "Larry" Whalen, 83

WILLCOX — Lawrence "Larry" Whalen passed away at home in Willcox on April 7, 2021 at the age of 83. He was born in Ruby, Arizona on March 31, 1938 to Albert Whalen and Socorro Whalen (nee Fimbres). Larry served in the United States Air Force and also the Air National Guard during the Cuban Conflict. He was a retired, Shipping and Receiving clerk for the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind, he loved animals, was a musician and artist. On April 5, 1969 in Las Vegas, Nevada he married his wife Mary Lou whom survives him. He is also survived by his daughter, Arlene (Louie) Rangel of Tucson and his grandchildren: Jaemi, Jared, Shayla and Kanton and great grandchildren: Zachary, Aleksander, Amin, Dalton, Belisa, Paisley, Emma, Logan, Kaidence and Kaiya. Surviving siblings are: Mary Santa Cruz, Sylvia Mares, Edna Camacho, Shirley Quintero and Robert Whalen. Preceding him in death were his parents and his sister Bertha. Graveside Services will be 11:00a.m. on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Arivaca Pioneer Cemetery, 17202 4th Ave, Arivaca, Arizona 85601. With Military Honors rendered by the Davis Monthan Air Force Elite Honor Guard. You may express condolences at westalwnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Most Popular
-
Coleman out as Bisbee city manager, Coronado in as interim
-
Bullfighter gets ‘wild ride’ at Cochise College rodeo
-
Three motorcyclists killed in crash on Highway 90 identified
-
Naco, Sonora, seeing small groups crossing border, officials say
-
Registered sex offender notification - Rachel Robison
-
Drought conditions will drive animals closer to communities in search of water, officials say
-
Law bars officials from having businesses uphold mask mandates
-
Jessica Noland, 37
-
PHOTO GALLERY: 'Town too tough to die' is still coming up roses
-
Our View: Making a bad situation worse
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.