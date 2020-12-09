HEREFORD — Lawrence S. Chase, 83, a resident of this area for 23 years, died on December 6, 2020 in his home. He was born on August 31, 1937 in Lowell, Massachusetts, the eldest of three children to Ellen (Timms) Chase and Harvey A. Chase. He graduated from Rumson High School, Rumson, New Jersey and completed undergraduate studies at Western Maryland College, Westminster, Maryland. Larry attended the University of Maryland School of Law, Baltimore, Maryland at nights for a year.
He enlisted in the armed services and served in the Army Security Agency. After discharge from service he began his career as a social worker. Larry worked for the Monmouth County Welfare Board and he attended classes offered by Rutgers - The State University and received a certificate in social welfare. Later, he worked for the New Jersey Bureau of Children’s Services and he began his graduate education at the Columbia University School of Social Work, New York City, New York. Larry completed his Masters of Social Work degree at the University of Michigan School of Social Work, Ann Arbor, Michigan.
He then worked for the Michigan Department of Social Services for almost three years and subsequently moved his family to Phoenix. In Phoenix, he worked at the Arizona State Hospital as a psychiatric social worker for almost twenty years. His final social work position was as a child protective services specialist, answering a statewide child abuse hotline. Between 1971 - 1996, Larry was an Associate Faculty for the University of Michigan and Arizona State University Graduate Schools of Social Work as a field instructor for many students over these years.
Larry and his wife, Jeannie, moved to Sierra Vista after his retirement and they built their “dream home” in Hereford.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen (Timms) Chase on March 07, 1992; his father, Harvey Abraham Chase on August 20, 1996 and his sister, Eleanor (Chase) Borup Jr. on December 17, 2001. His loving wife and soul mate, Nellie Jeannie Chase, passed away in her sleep on Friday, June 17, 2011. They had been told to leave their home during the Monument Fire the day before. No doubt, the stresses associated with this forced evacuation contributed to Jeannie’s already existing anxiety and prehypertension.
Larry’s surviving children are: his sons, Sean Chase and wife Georganna Chase, and Steven Chase and wife Trish Chase; his daughters, Kimberly Cowden and husband Scott Cowden and Sandra Jackson Watt. His surviving grandchildren are: Maxwell Andrew Chase, Lillie Sue Chase, Avery Morgan Chase, Madison Skye Chase, Brittany Annell Chase, Leah Marie Chase, Travis Marshall Chase, Tyler Ashley Beaudry, Austin Scott Cowden, Sabrina Faith Tetmyer, and Bodhi Zane Watt.
Larry saw life as a blessing and a challenge. It also involved a search for greater wisdom. Its meaning involves both help to others and promotion of social justice. He believed that it was always important to embrace all who love you, to promote harmonious relations with others, and to eliminate “toxic” people from your life. He firmly embraced a commitment to a positive attitude. He thought that how you perceive the world, shapes both your attitude about your life and your view of your reality. So, he believed it was wise, to always try to see life in as positive terms as possible. He viewed his life, similar to a cup of water. His glass was always a drop or two from overflowing. May you come to see your life in a very similar way. May it prove to be more positive.
Jensen's Sierra Vista Mortuary will be handling his cremation and interment.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.