Layne Donavon Nelson, 57

BENSON — Layne Donavon Nelson, family driven, a man of all trades and larger than life personality, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021. He died where he was born 57 years earlier at TMC hospital in Tucson, Arizona on November 26, 1963. He lived everyday as an adventure, knowing the journey was just as important as the destination.
Layne was committed to serving those around him and found purpose while working in Law Enforcement, doing volunteer work to include the St. David Fire Department and various other community organizations, and was an active member of his faith.
Layne married the love of his life, Anita, 36 years ago after a whirl wind romance. Together they continued life's journey adding 5 children along the way. He took extreme pride in teaching his children hard work, service and loyalty. His greatest joy in life came from spending time with family.
Although he was not known as the King of Patience, he excelled at “speaking the truth”, fixing the unfixable - because duct tape and baling wire really does fix everything, decorating birthday cakes and tracking down interesting recipes because he loved to cook and eat! Layne was competitive and enjoyed playing games, although he remained cautious playing with certain people as he may or may not have been knocked off his chair during a heated game of spoons.
Loved ones who have cleared a path for him include his brother Aaron Nelson, his brother-in-law James McGuire, and his Grandparents.
Loved ones that will miss him until they meet again are his wife Anita Nelson; parents Donavon and Leslee Nelson; Children: son Zachary and wife Leisa; son Joshua; daughter Brianna and husband Jeff Young; son Christopher and wife Hannah; and daughter Amanda; Treasured grandchildren: Taryn and husband Justin Smith, Kyndell, Sophia, Aaron and Harper; Brothers: Trent and wife Mitra; Eric; Cory and wife Darci; Sisters: Lisa and husband Jay Clement; and Tamara McGuire.
Layne worked non-stop to ensure his family and community was cared for. He found success in his journey and has moved on to his next adventure. Until we see you again Layne. You will be missed.
The Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Chapel, 381 N Pomerene Rd, Benson, AZ 85602. There will be a viewing at 1pm and services at 2pm.
A zoom viewing of the services will be available at http://zoom.us/j/.91438036345?pwd=dnFDNndiV0c2bHBVd0tCTDVPTUdzdz09
Meeting ID: 914 3803 6345 Passcode: 860652.