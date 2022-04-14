Lee Edward Gorder, 52

EAGAR — Lee Edward Gorder went to be with the Lord Monday, April 11, 2022. Lee touched the lives of so many people throughout his shortened, yet very memorable life. To know him was to love him.
Lee was born February 4, 1970 in Duluth, Minnesota to Leroy Earl Gorder and Lora Jean Nye.
He attended Sam Houston High School and earned a BA at Liberty University.
Lee was a Veteran who spent 5 years of service in the United States Army where he specialized in electronic warfare and received several awards; Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Drivers Badge with Wheeled Component Bar, Expert Hand Grenade Badge and Expert Badge M-16 Rifle. Lee also spent many years working on Ft. Huachuca for USAISC, Regional Cyber Center CONOUS and NETCOM.
In recent years he was living his dream with his family in Eagar, where he was thriving as a business owner of EZ-efficiency, Greer Gear and Chubby Bear’s Mountain Coffee. Above all, Lee loved the Lord and his family. His wife and daughters were his world.
Lee is survived by his loving wife, Kari Seipke Gorder, two daughters, Taylor and Aubrey, mother, Lora Nye Hartwig, in-laws, Mark and Diane Seipke, as well as many other family members and an endless number of friends.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Trinity Orthodox Lutheran Church, 4422 E Snyder Blvd. Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 followed by interment with military honors at the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 at 12:00 noon. Please arrive by 11:40 a.m. A celebration of life lunch-in will be held at 12:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 55 Kingsway, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Lee’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com