Lee Skinner, 92

GILBERT — Lee Skinner, 92, of Gilbert, Arizona, passed away on December 15, 2020 from complications related to COVID. He was born November 4, 1928, of humble beginnings in Oklahoma. In 1955, he married Nancy Skinner (Echave) of Bisbee, Arizona. They enjoyed 48 wonderful years of marriage together until her passing in 2003.

Lee is remembered by many for kindness, generosity and selflessness. He served in the U.S. Army for 30 years, with tours of duty in the Korean War, Vietnam War, Japan, Europe and across the United States. He earned more than 16 service medals and decorations, including the Bronze Star. Honoring his deep family roots in Bisbee, Lee retired in Sierra Vista where he remained active in the local community.

He is survived by his three sons, Michael, Richard (Pete) and John Skinner; his daughters-in-law, Valerie, Rebecca (Becky) and Barbara Skinner; eight grandchildren including Scott, whom he raised; 14 great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends. As the nucleus of our family, we hold Lee dear to our hearts.

Lee will be laid to rest at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. When conditions are more favorable, a celebration of Lee’s life will take place in Bisbee, Arizona.

