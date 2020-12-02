Lee Wood, 80

BISBEE — Lee Wood was the fourth of five sons born to Albert and Mary Wood in Oscuro, New Mexico. The family moved to Hereford, Arizona a few years later. Lee would spend the rest of his life in the Hereford/Bisbee area.
Lee was a cowboy. He took time to serve his country in the United States Navy and also spent some time working in the mines of Bisbee for Phelps Dodge. He got back to his cowboy life as soon as he could and did that for the rest of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Donna Wood; daughters, Sherry (Steve) and Marty (Lyle) Clemson; grandson, Tyler (Shaye) Clemson; four great grandchildren; his brother, Jack; and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Chase Clemson. Over the years, many people called the Wood Place home, including Harry and Ruthie.
He will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace.
A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at a later time.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.