Leigh Carpenter, 42

SIERRA VISTA — It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beautiful Leigh. Leigh was born in Melbourne, Florida in 1978. An Army dependent, she grew up at Fort Gordon, Heidelberg, Fort Huachuca, Neu Ulm, Augsburg, and Worms before joining the Army herself where she served as an Imagery Analyst (Squint) at Fort Stewart. Leigh later became a massage therapist, a letter carrier, and homeschool teacher. Leigh met the love of her life, Robert Carpenter III, when she returned to Sierra Vista and married in 2006. They raised five children together and those children brought her much joy and happiness. They were her greatest achievement.Leigh had a passion for all things fantasy. She attended the Renaissance fair. annually and enjoyed fantasy books and movies. She loved musicals and plays and performed in many theatrical productions to include Bye Bye Birdie and The Lottery. She was an amazing artist with a very creative style in many different mediums. She leaves behind her five children; Tanner, Falcon, Robert, Shawn, and Kimberly. Also her husband, Robert Carpenter III, mother Ruth Turcotte, father Robert Wiley and wife Cindy, in-laws Robert Carpenter II and Donna, her sister Rachel Mattei and family, her brother Joseph Turcotte, and half sister Renee Kilpatrick. Words cannot express how much our Leigh will be missed.
Her service will be held at the Southern Arizona VA Memorial Cemetery on January 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Leigh, your life on earth may have ended, your love never will. You are with us forever. We are connected by the heart. "One day, you will be old enough to start reading fairy tales again."
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.