Leland P Deal, Jr, 76

Leland, a 19-year resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 17, 2020. Lee’s journey began June 27, 1944 in Batesville, Ohio then Columbus, Ohio with his late parents, Leland P. Deal, Sr. and Ruth Deal. He is survived by his sisters Deryl Mohr (Harold, deceased) of Thornville, Ohio, and Cindy Meyers of Hebron, Ohio; his sons, Richard Deal of Las Vegas, Nevada; Bryan Deal of Butner, North Carolina, former wife and his son’s mother, Carolyn Simiele of Columbus, Ohio along with many loving nieces and nephews, and a whole host of long-time friends.
Lee is also survived by his multi-decade sweetheart, companion and caregiver who he dubbed, and told everyone, “My angel,” Cindy Dreeszen-Yarbrough of Sierra Vista, Arizona. Lee was a wonderful person and the love of her life.
Lee served his country with honor in the U.S. Air Force from June 1962 to June 1966 as an Airman First Class, there he acquired skills that served him well in his 33-year engineering career at Honeywell and Bull Technologies in Glendale, Arizona. Lee received a Bachelor of Arts from Ottawa University in 1996 and a Master of Counseling from University of Phoenix in 1999. This career brought him to Sierra Vista, Arizona and his beloved Huachuca Mountains in 2001. After two years working at SEABHS, in 2003, Lee opened his private counseling practice in Sierra Vista continuing to do what he loved, helping others until his retirement in 2012.
Lee loved touring the National Parks, motorcycle cruising, hiking, bicycling, photography and creating beautiful furnishings. He often spoke joyfully of his adventures such as white-water rafting the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon and hiking it rim to rim. He was kind, authentic and had a gentle and unique sense of humor. He often showed appreciation of servers and others by complementing, “You’re the best!” Lee was the best. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private celebration of Lee’s life is planned later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.