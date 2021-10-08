If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Lenna Marie Gomer, 91, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away on October 6, 2021.
Lenna was born on August 28, 1930, in Hoquiam, Washington to Maholn and Clara Manley. She was raised and graduated High School in Hoquiam where she enjoyed playing sports. She had one brother, Maholn, Jr. Lenna married Donald on August 5, 1961, in Washougal, Washington. They were married for 51 years. She has been a resident of Sierra Vista for the past 28 years. She worked with her husband as his Secretary/Office Manager all over the United States and in Mexico. In Lenna’s younger years, she won trophies at shooting matches against local law enforcement, and at bowling. Lenna enjoyed crossword puzzles, word finds and especially loved playing Tri-ominos with her caregivers, Cheryl and Jennifer and her friend, Linda. She also loved chatting on the phone with her cousin, Sally Carlson, and her good friend, Darlene Hinds. She was a member of the Calvary Chapel until her health declined.
Lenna is survived by several cousins in Hoquiam; and many good friends and neighbors. She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Donald Gomer; her parents, Maholn and Clara Manley; and her beloved Chihuahuas, Paco and Peanut.
A private burial took place on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Cochise Memory Gardens in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
A special “thank you” goes out to BrightStar Care and their great caregivers; Prestige Assisted Living and their wonderful and caring caregivers; and Casa de la Paz Hospice for their very compassionate providers.