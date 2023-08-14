SUGAR GROVE, PENNSYLVANIA—Lenore P. Schepper, 93, of Sugar Grove and formerly of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away at her residence on Friday August 11, 2023.
Lenore was one of 18 children born to the late Emery and Genevieve (Mitchell) Jordan on April 10, 1930 in Garland. She worked as a dietary supervisor for the Arizona school district for many years.
Lenore is survived by her son, Donald Schepper of Oklahoma City, her siblings, Lois Inter of Delaware, Jim Jordan of Bear Lake, Cork Jordan of Lakewood, Bob Jordan of Corry, Sally Frank of Sugar Grove, her grandchildren, Lisa Schepper and Corine Erskine, three great grandchildren many nieces and nephews, her neighbor, Doug Stephens from Arizona that looked after her and beloved companion, Callie.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Sylvin “Shep” Schepper, three children Dennis Schepper, David Schepper, and Dale “Chipper” Schepper, her siblings, Marge Kibbey, Howard Jordan, Ruth Moniak, Autumn Goldsmith, Joyce Russell, Jean Briggs, Charles Jordan, Richard Jordan, Janet Frank, Lawrence Jordan, Shirley Jordan and Carol Jordan.
Lenore, better known to family and friends as “Lee” or “Noni”, was fortunate enough to be able to travel the world and live in many places including Germany while her husband was in the military before settling down in Sierra Vista. She was part of the last class to ever graduate from Lottsville High school, and served as Valedictorian of her class. She enjoyed reading, watching true crime T.V programs, and chatting about days gone by with family. She will be fondly remembered for her sense of humor and “tell it like it is” attitude.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday September 3, 2023 at 1:30 at the Sugar Grove Amvets.
Burial will be in the Ft. Huachuca Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona at a later date.
Suggested donations if you wish may be made to the Sugar Grove Fire hall or the MS foundation at MSFocus.org