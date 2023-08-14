Lenore P. Schepper, 93

SUGAR GROVE, PENNSYLVANIA—Lenore P. Schepper, 93, of Sugar Grove and formerly of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away at her residence on Friday August 11, 2023.

Lenore was one of 18 children born to the late Emery and Genevieve (Mitchell) Jordan on April 10, 1930 in Garland. She worked as a dietary supervisor for the Arizona school district for many years.

