Leo J. Pimple, 82
SIERRA VISTA — Sergeant Major (U.S. Army Retired) Leo J. Pimple passed peacefully on July 20, 2020 at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona with his beloved wife Clara by his side.
Leo J. Pimple was born in Fleming, Colorado on November 18, 1937. He joined the U.S. Army on May 14, 1956 immediately following graduation from Holy Cross Abbey High School, Canon City, Colorado. He attended Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Montanna and completed Advanced Individual Training (AIT) as a Cannoneer at the then Field Artillery Center and School, Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. Leo served in myriad positions throughout his career. In January of 1977, 1SG Pimple was selected to attend Class # 9 of the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy, Fort Bliss, Texas and graduated in July 1977. Upon graduating, MSG Pimple was reassigned to Fort Huachuca, Arizona as Sergeant Major, Directorate of Industrial Operation, US Army Garrison. He was promoted to Sergeant Major (E9) on September 23, 1977 and served in that position until his retirement on January 31, 1982. His military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross w/Palm.
After retirement from the Army, Leo worked as a defense contractor and government service employee, retiring again in July 1990. Leo was involved in countless Veteran events and organizations throughout the city. He was an active member and the driving force behind the 1st Lieutenant David Pimple American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 89, where he held numerous positions within the organization. In addition to his involvement with AMVETS Post 89, Leo served as the State Judge Advocate for AMVETS where he provided counsel to each of their chapters. Leo also served as their State Department Inspector General from 1993 to 2002. Leo was a member of the Fort Huachuca Sergeants Major Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America, Joint Services Club, the Marine Corps League and the Navy League. Leo was inducted as a Distinguished Member of the Regiment (DMOR) in the Quartermaster Regiment in 2000 and inducted into the Distinguished Order of St. Martin Patron Saint of the US Army Quartermasters in May of 2007. In 2011, Leo was selected as the Greater Sierra Vista United Veterans Council Veteran of the Year and later that year, inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame. In 2017, Leo was recognized and placed on the Canyon Vista Medical Center Veterans Wall. Prior to his illness in 2016, Leo was extremely active, and found himself coordinating with veterans and their families to promote and preserve veteran’s rights and affairs on an almost daily basis. He researched, acquired and presented many awards and decorations to veterans who had not been properly recognized for their service.
Leo Pimple is survived by his wife, Clara (Billock) Pimple; sons, Daniel and Matthew; daughter, Michelle; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Marcella Pimple; brothers, Gene and Ray; sister, Marlene; former wife, Gloria and son, David.
Services and visitation will be held at the Life in Christ Church, 2300 Las Brisas Way, Sierra Vista, Arizona from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020. Service attendance is limited to 50 guests at a time. Face masks are required to enter the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery Foundation. http://www.savmcf.org/donation.php
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.