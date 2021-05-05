BISBEE — Leon Craig Gobel was born on November 1, 1944 in Tulare, California to Henry Gobel and Ethel M (Henderson) Gobel. He passed from this earthly life into the arms of His Savior Jesus Christ on March 6, 2021 after suffering with complications from the COVID virus. Leon served honorably in the United States Army until his retirement after 22 years, 9 months and 2 days. Leon married Cynthia Louise Battenberg on March 30, 1990. He resided with his wife Cynthia in Bisbee, Arizona for 31 years. Leon enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, his church activities at First Baptist Church of Bisbee, and countless hours working meticulously on his World War II gun and bayonet collection. He also loved to watch old westerns and war pictures starring Randolph Scott and Audie Murphy.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Ethel Gobel, his sister Pamela Celeste Gobel, his sister Melanie Pettit and granddaughter Ever Joy Gobel. He is survived by his wife Cynthia (31 years), his daughter Pamela Ann Wise (Kevin), his son Alec Craig Gobel (Angel), his daughter Leanne Denise Rodriguez, grand children Deanna Wise, Jared Wise, Katelynn Wise, Racquel Gobel, Jonathan Gobel, Timothy Gobel, Raelina Gobel, Elijah Gobel, Faith Gobel, Isaiah Gobel, Joshua Gobel, Immanuel Gobel, Christian Rodriguez, Matthew Rodriguez (Emmelynn), great grandchildren Hayden Wagner, Lane Wagner, Khloe Gobel, and Hope Braaten.
A memorial service for Leon Craig Gobel will be held Saturday May 15, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Bisbee, 1173 Highway 92, Bisbee, Arizona. Leon was born on November 1, 1944 in Tulare, California to Henry Gobel and Ethel M (Henderson) Gobel. He passed from this earthly life into the arms of His Savior Jesus Christ on March 6, 2021 after suffering with complications from the COVID virus. Please join us in remembering Leon.