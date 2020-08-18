Leon Watson, 69
SIERRA VISTA — Dr. Leon Watson, 69, of Sierra Vista went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Dr. Watson, was born on September 22, 1950 in Candor, North Carolina to the late John Bruce Watson and Nettie Lee Gillis. He graduated from Peabody High School (1968) and soon after joined the U.S. Army. During his military career he served in Viet Nam, Germany, and numerous bases in the United States. Dr. Watson retired in 1990, and this airborne paratrooper considered Sierra Vista, Arizona, his home. While stationed in Germany he accepted Christ. Dr. Watson was a devoted Christian who truly loved God. He was Pastor of The Life Care Ministry and Assistant Pastor at Calvary’s Rock Church, under his Bishop and friend, Pastor Andre Sexton and 1st Lady Audrey Sexton. Later in life, he met and married Sally Watkins (who preceded him in death), and from that union they raised 2 daughters; Pamela Morris (Florida) and Stephanie (Gary) Johnson (Texas). In 1995, he married Beverly Roberts, and from that union he had 4 children; 3 daughters, AnJanece (Joshua) (Mississippi), Abriana, Ayana, and one son, Philip. He also leaves to cherish his memory one great grandchild, ten grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and relatives. Leon will be truly missed by his Calvary’s Rock brothers and sisters, and friends. Dr. Watson was preceded in death by his siblings; Mary Mealing, Nettie Watson, and John Wesley Watson. Viewing at Calvary’s Rock Church (CRC), 231 N Canyon Dr, Sierra Vista, Arizona, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020: family viewing at 6:00 p.m. — 6:30 p.m., followed by community viewing from 6:30 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.. Funeral service on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at CRC followed by interment (full military honors), at 12 noon, at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona, (open to family only). Arrangements by Hatfield Funeral Home, Sierra Vista.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.