Leona Jane Russey, 83

HUACHUCA CITY—Leona Jane Russey went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Garden Terrace assisted living in Sierra Vista where she had been a resident since September. She was an area resident for the past 45 years. She was born April 21, 1936.
Leona loved to cook and bake for her family and friends as well as traveling, reading, music and going to the casino. She never knew a stranger, all were friends. She was Mom and Mamma to so many people and was loved by all who knew her. She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
Leona is survived by her husband Jack, children Donna Johnson of Huachuca City, Grant Johnson of Colorado, Saymme (Rob) Gowanlock of New York. As well as sisters, Bonnie (Jim) Murray and Jessie (Ron) Trent of Colorado. Grandchildren, Tice, Bandee, George, Heather, Tracy, Eric, Forrest, Katarina, Zech and Richard and Kelly. 19 great-grandchildren and her two beloved dogs Deanie and Dixie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and husbands Ralph Lyda and Don Johnson.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Mustang Mountain Cowboy Church located at 100 West Oak in Whetstone on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Arrangements are with Hatfield Funeral Home.
